Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

NYSE:HGV opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth approximately $14,884,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 823,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 188,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after acquiring an additional 182,608 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

