Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ATB Capital raised Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.02.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.38. 6,931,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,789,358. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$36.24.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$67.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.00 million.

In other Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$190,071.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,725.04.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

