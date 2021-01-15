Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hostess Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 47,895 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $635,566.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,027,619 shares of company stock valued at $54,308,185 in the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.