Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Raised by Analyst

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38).

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Shares of ZS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.41. The company had a trading volume of 53,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,957. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of -236.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $214.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.22.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $49,070,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,540 shares of company stock worth $56,071,621 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 65.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after acquiring an additional 580,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after acquiring an additional 290,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,455,000 after acquiring an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

