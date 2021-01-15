Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of DEA opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,388,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 92.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $572,938. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

