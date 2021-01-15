Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Commvault Systems, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Commvault Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.71, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth $14,403,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 41.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,610,000 after purchasing an additional 212,526 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $5,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 509.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 107,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 93.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

