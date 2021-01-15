Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Post in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.45.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $99.37 on Thursday. Post has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

