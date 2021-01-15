Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kellogg (NYSE:K) Decreased by Analyst

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kellogg in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 45.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,252,000 after buying an additional 976,584 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 157.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,833,000 after buying an additional 955,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after purchasing an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 141.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after purchasing an additional 447,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 211.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 390,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 265,430 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,438,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

