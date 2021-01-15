Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Cut by Analyst

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.24.

JWN stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $41.39.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 23.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $168,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.