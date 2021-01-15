Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 303,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after purchasing an additional 127,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 106,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 59,893.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 95,829 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

