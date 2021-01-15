Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Wedbush cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.23, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 2,581.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

