Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for GameStop Corp. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for GameStop in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

GME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

In related news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $17,188,200.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 12,690.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the third quarter valued at about $164,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.