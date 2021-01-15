Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lifted by Analyst

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $142.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 182.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

