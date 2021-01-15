QP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $2,081,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 573,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000.

PML traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.36. 55,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,501. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

