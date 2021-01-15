QP Wealth Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,641 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 5.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.74. 1,223,078 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

