QP Wealth Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,294 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $44,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Santander downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

Shares of CX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. 20,332,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,637,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

