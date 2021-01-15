QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 3.1% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,768,000 after buying an additional 712,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $115,564,000 after buying an additional 589,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $158.79. 377,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,256,506. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.