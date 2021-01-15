QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 3.1% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 112.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.41. The firm has a market cap of $179.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $163.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

