Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 3,141 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total transaction of $382,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,325,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $118.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $126.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

