Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Short Interest Down 44.8% in December

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the December 15th total of 228,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Quilter in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUILF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 3,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,475. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70. Quilter has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

