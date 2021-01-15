Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QUOT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NYSE QUOT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 261,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a market cap of $898.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.79. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.96 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,519,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,872,000 after buying an additional 680,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,004,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 651,766 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,695,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after buying an additional 524,060 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 402,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 3,418,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after buying an additional 385,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

