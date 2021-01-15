Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $12.38 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

