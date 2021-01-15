R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Down 9.9%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was down 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 1,847,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 960,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 70,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

