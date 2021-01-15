Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

RDN stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,158. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth about $44,911,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 871.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,573,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after buying an additional 1,411,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after buying an additional 846,224 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,131,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,859,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,173,000 after buying an additional 404,071 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

