Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Radius' lead drug, Tymlos, indicated for treating postmenopausal women with high-risk osteoporosis for fracture, performed well despite the coronavirus pandemic. The company is also working to expand the drug’s label, which will boost its prospects. The company’s license agreement for elacestrant with Menarini Group is a positive as it provides it with an influx of cash. It also signed an agreement with Endo’s operating company for commercialization in Canada. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. While the market for postmenopausal osteoporosis has a significant commercial edge, competition is stiff from other drugs like Prolia and Forteo. Moreover, the company is highly dependent on Tymlos for progress and a slowdown will affect sales. Lack of any late-stage candidate in the pipeline is concerning.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RDUS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Radius Health stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $23.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

