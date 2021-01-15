Raymond James Boosts Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) Price Target to C$2.50

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$2.38. 7,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,433. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35. Storm Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$2.47. The company has a market cap of C$289.31 million and a PE ratio of -18.31.

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$30.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

