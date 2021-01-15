Raymond James Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $64.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

NYSE WPM traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 142,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,512. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,033.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

