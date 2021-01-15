Raymond James Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$38.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

LIF traded down C$0.26 on Friday, hitting C$33.14. The company had a trading volume of 136,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,824. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 1 year low of C$13.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.55.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$52.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.9100002 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

