Raymond James Reiterates “C$14.00” Price Target for Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD)

Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.38.

Shares of TSE:FOOD traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 778,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,228. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.49 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$863.11 million and a PE ratio of -177.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89.

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

