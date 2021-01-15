Raymond James Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Target Price to $91.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.00. 60,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.