Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 104 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $718.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $726.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $685.38. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

