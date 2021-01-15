Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.13 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Truist dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.66.

Shares of VRTX opened at $226.12 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

