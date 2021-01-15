Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,285,000 after buying an additional 53,504 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.84.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $154.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

