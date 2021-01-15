Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,781 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

NYSE:WY opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

