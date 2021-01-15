Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,436 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 282,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.08.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $158.53 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $159.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.