Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,560 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,282,000 after acquiring an additional 220,494 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,384,000 after acquiring an additional 84,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 417,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NVO opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average is $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.