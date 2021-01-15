Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 423 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after purchasing an additional 573,728 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,315,000 after buying an additional 268,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.96.

Shares of LYB opened at $98.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

