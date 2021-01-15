Raymond James Upgrades Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) to “Outperform”

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Shares of CGIFF remained flat at $$4.89 during midday trading on Friday. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

