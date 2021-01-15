Raymond James Upgrades Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.31.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,176,000 after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Mplx by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 3,439.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.