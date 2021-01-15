Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $465,697,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $69.56. 180,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,049,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

