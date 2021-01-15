Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

RTX stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,887,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,067. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

