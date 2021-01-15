Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) (LON:RRR) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) (LON:RRR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.15. Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 7,094,368 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1.75.

Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) Company Profile (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, the United States, and Benin. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese, iron ore, uranium, cobalt, copper, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits, as well as oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.