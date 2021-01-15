Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 4,933 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on OHI. JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

OHI opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,157.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.