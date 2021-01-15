Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,149 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,792,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,578,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,562,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESS opened at $237.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.25.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

