Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $892,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $62.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.