Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1,007.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 97.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NWE stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

