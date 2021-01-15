Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,709 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 80,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,697,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $4,867,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,171,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $554.64 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $579.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.29.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

