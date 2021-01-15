Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New $808,000 Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $4,628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,197 shares of company stock worth $73,078,956.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Barclays started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $165.25 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion and a PE ratio of -116.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.13.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

