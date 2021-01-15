Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,741 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $81.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.09.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

