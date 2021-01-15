Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 68 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.44.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $409.52 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $455.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

